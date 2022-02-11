Lucky Ali swoons Dubai audience, highlight was ‘O Sanam’ [Watch]

Mumbai: Praised for melodious and soulful vocal, Lucky Ali is one yesteryear singer who has carved a niche for himself in the Indie pop genre during the 90s and is still loved by millions. He still enjoys a massive fan following and is known for some of his most soulful tracks. The iconic singer recently performed at Expo 2020 Dubai- the world’s largest cultural gathering.

Expo 2020 Dubai dropped the full video Lucky Ali’s magical concert on its YouTube channel. In the video, Ali can be seen singing his hit tracks–Gori Tere Aankhein, Kitni Haseen Zindagi and Na Tum Jano Na Hum, to name a few. Lucky ended the gig with his very popular song ‘O Sanam’ that swooned the audience who made him sing the beautiful track once again.

The concert that took place on February 5 at Jubilee Park, saw fans gather with great anticipation of seeing him play live. Going by the video, we can surely say that the concert was a power-packed and soulful one.

Watch the concert video below which will surely give you 90’s vibes and take you down memory lane once again.

His melodious voice has left the netizens in awe, who lauded and showered praises in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Magician!! His voice never gets old. Everytime I hear Sir, bring me tears of joy. Nostalgic.” Mesmerizing!! Another wrote, “It will take you the golden 90s era. Sorry to say but such songs are not created now. Now a days we are wasting our time to listen nonsense songs of badshah n others.” “Thankyou Lucky for existing. I love you,” wrote the third one.

Lucky Ali made his singing debut with the Album Sunoh which later established him as a singer and launched his career. Lucky Ali has lent his voice to multiple commercially successful Bollywood films including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Tamasha.