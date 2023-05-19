Luggage, under vehicle scanners amp up security at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Eight advanced X-ray scanners and four under-vehicle scanning systems have been installed at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat to intensify the security system.

Produced in India, these X-ray baggage inspectors and under-vehicle scanners will screen baggage and inspect incoming vehicles to ensure safer and quicker checks before they enter the newly launched facility.

“Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning-based surveillance, has installed eight Kritiscan 6040 scanners for scanning luggage,” stated a press release.

“These baggage scanners, which are highly accurate with 3D technology, provide the operator with an isometric view of the scanned baggage by generating three-dimensional images of the object,” briefed the note.

The under-vehicle scanners capture the chassis number of the vehicle, the number plate, and the face of the driver whenever a vehicle moves through it.

CEO of Vehant Technologies, Kapil Bardeja said, “With the help of these security systems, it is easy to inspect luggage and vehicles both in the day and night and they are capable of working in any weather condition.”