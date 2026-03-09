Lured with alcohol, run over: Khammam man killed for Rs 66 lakh insurance

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested in Khammam on Sunday, March 8, in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old auto driver, allegedly orchestrated by his wife to claim an insurance payout of Rs 66 lakh.

The case came to light after police found the body of Chaganti Ravi, a resident of Gandhinagar in Khammam, on the Khammam-Kuravi main road. Married for 20 years to Prashanti, with whom he had two children, Ravi was reportedly addicted to alcohol and had subjected his wife to domestic abuse.

After he fell ill, Prashanti had taken out an insurance policy in his name.

According to police, Prashanti conspired with Ravi’s relative D Srinivas to kill him. On March 2, the two allegedly forced Ravi to drink alcohol, drove him to MV Palem road and abandoned him. Accused J Rajkumar then struck Ravi with a car at high speed.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s relatives, police arrested Jogi Rambabu, Srinivas, Rajkumar and Venkatesh. The four have been booked under Section 103(1) for murder, Section 238 for causing disappearance of evidence and Section 3(5) for common intention.

Prashanti remains at large, the police said.