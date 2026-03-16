Lured with chocolates, 6-year-old raped, murdered in Hyderabad’s Narsingi

While checking the CCTV footage, the police noticed the accused taking the girl away.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 4:33 pm IST
The accused is being taken into custody in Hyderabad
Man held for rape and murder of minor girl

Hyderabad: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad’s Narsingi on Sunday, March 15, after luring her on the promise of buying chocolates.

When the girl did not return home, her parents approached the Narsingi Police and filed a complaint at 10 pm. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation.

While checking the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, the police noticed the accused taking the girl away. Based on the evidence, the police traced the accused and arrested him.

Subhan Haleem
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In a video shared online, the accused is seen sitting inside the police van.

Following his arrest, the accused showed the body of the girl to the police. Based on the evidence, the Narsingi Police registered a case of rape and murder under sections 63 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 4:33 pm IST

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