Lured with chocolates, 6-year-old raped, murdered in Hyderabad’s Narsingi

Hyderabad: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad’s Narsingi on Sunday, March 15, after luring her on the promise of buying chocolates.

When the girl did not return home, her parents approached the Narsingi Police and filed a complaint at 10 pm. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation.

While checking the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, the police noticed the accused taking the girl away. Based on the evidence, the police traced the accused and arrested him.

In a video shared online, the accused is seen sitting inside the police van.

In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Hyderabad's Narsingi on Sunday, March 15. The accused was arrested.



The accused lured the girl by promising to buy chocolates for her. When she did not return home, her parents approached the Narsingi… pic.twitter.com/uTybhd2uH8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 16, 2026

Following his arrest, the accused showed the body of the girl to the police. Based on the evidence, the Narsingi Police registered a case of rape and murder under sections 63 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.