LV Prasad Eye Institute launches visual impairment resource centre

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in the city launched a ‘Cortical/Cerebral Visual Impairment Resource Centre’ on Wednesday, November 1.

The centre will focus on rehabilitating children grappling with Cortical/Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI).

While it is being supported by Columbus Global Services India, the centre offers various services, including clinical examinations and tailored vision assessments.

In addition to that, interventions like vision therapy, visual skills training, speech therapy, and counselling for children and their families will also be offered at the centre.

Furthermore, the facility provides home environment modifications, engaging group activities, parental support groups, and independent living skills training.

They are all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for children with CVI, wherein the eyes may function normally, but the brain’s ability to interpret and make sense of visual information is impaired.

Executive chair of LVPEI, Dr Prashant Garg said that the facility will empower children with CVI to navigate the world with confidence and independence.