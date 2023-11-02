Telangana: 3 yr old run over by school bus in Hayathnagar; dies

The driver moved the bus suddenly and the boy went under the tyre.

Telangana: 3 yr old run over by school bus Hayathnagar; dies on spot
Telangana: In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old boy was trampled under the wheels of a school bus at Kuntloor in Hayathnagar, Rangareddy on Thursday morning.

Sub-Inspector of Police, Chandra Singh of the Hayathnagar Police Station said, “The deceased boy 3 years old named Pavan Harsha Kumar, came out from his house to accompany his sister near the school bus. His sister boarded the bus, but the 3-year-old boy stood near the bus door.”

“The driver moved the bus suddenly which hit the boy and the boy went under the tyre of the bus,” added the policeman saying that the incident took place around 7:30 am today,” he added.

MS Education Academy

“No case has been registered and a probe is on,” the policeman said.

