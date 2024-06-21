MA Khader Faisal elected as Vice President of TUWJ

Hyderabad: MA Khader Faisal, a distinguished journalist from The Siasat Daily, was unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) at their third state conference, which concluded in Khammam on Thursday.

The conference, affiliated with the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), saw the passage of ten significant resolutions, including a call for the constitution of a media commission. Other key resolutions included the promotion of Urdu dailies, the enactment of a special law to protect journalists, the revival of the wage board, and the establishment of awards for working journalists.

Earlier in the day, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao addressed the delegates. The valedictory session featured Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the chief guest. IJU President and Telangana Media Academy Chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy, TUWJ’s new president Virahat Ali, and general secretary K. Ramnarayana were also present at the event.

Faisal, who hails from Medak district, has had a long-standing association with the union. Since joining in 1994, he has served in various roles, including District General Secretary, District President, and State and National Council Member. Previously, he also served as State Secretary.

Faisal has been instrumental in promoting the stability of the union and addressing the challenges faced by journalists. Upon his election, he expressed gratitude to K. Sreenivas Reddy, D. Amar, Virahat Ali, MA Majid, and the members of the Medak, Sangareddy, and Siddipet TUWJ units for their support.