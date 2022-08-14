MA Qaiyum discusses history of Diwan-e-Khas, Diwan-e-Aam

The Red Fort Complex was constructed to serve as the royal fort of Shahjahanabad, the fifth Mughal Emperor of India. It is called the Red Fort Complex because of the large red sandstone walls that surround it. This fort is next to the Salimgarh, an earlier fort that Islam Shah Suri constructed in 1546.

Retd director, Archaeology and museum A.P, M. A. Qaiyum speaking to Siasat.com has specified some important aspects of Diwan-e-Khas and Diwan-e- Aam.

Diwan-e- Aam

Agra Fort is Diwan-e-Aam, or, Hall of Audience. This is the place where the Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan would hold public meetings with the people and attend to their problems.

It is near to Machchhi Bhawan in location. The enormous assembly hall is 201′ by 67′ in size and has two arched red sandstone entrances on the north and south sides. The hall is divided into three aisles, and the façade includes an arcade with nine large arches.

Even though the structure was made of red sandstone, white shell plaster had been used to mimic the appearance of white marble. The emperor spoke to the populace from a high rectangular room that was ostentatiously decorated.

The “Takht-i-Murassa,” a “jharokha” made of marble with a three-arched aperture and precious stones inlaid, was so named (the Throne Room).

This chamber’s marble floor was referred to as “Baithak.” It used to be where Wazir sat when making petitions to the emperor. The outlines of the columns and spandrels were reportedly done in gold, and the hall formerly had silver balustrades for the nobles, where they could stand according to their ranks.

Diwan-e-Khas

The Diwan-e-Khas, also known as the Hall of Private Audiences, was a room in Delhi’s Red Fort constructed in 1648 as a venue for gatherings. Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor, hosted court officials and dignitaries there. The Shah Mahal was another name for it.

The Diwan-e-Khas and Jalau Khana, the innermost court of the palace, were accessible by a gate on the north side of the Diwan-i-Am audience hall that preceded it.

On the west side of the hall, there used to be two enclosures one for nobles and the other for those of lower status. Following the Indian Rebellion of 1857, these arcaded courts were demolished.

Diwan-e-Khas is 90 feet by 67 feet. A sequence of arches rising from marble piers encircle a rectangular core chamber in the structure. Silver and gold were inlaid in the ceiling.