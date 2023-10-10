Madani seeks mediation in Israel-Palestine conflict

He also appealed for an 'immediate cessation of the war declared by Israel and urgent mediation'.

JUH President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarnagar: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Mahmood Asad Madani has condemned the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine, especially the attacks on civilians in Israel and bombardment of heavily-populated residential areas in Gaza.

In a statement released from Deoband, the Jamiat called for immediate intervention from the international community, including the UN Security Council and the Arab League.

Highlighting the “root cause of the conflict, namely the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel”, Madani said that “Jamiat stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have endured 75 years of Israeli oppression and violence, resulting in dire consequences.

“They are like prisoners in their own homeland.” Madani pointed to the “unwavered support for the Palestinian cause” by Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “The Prime Minister of India should play a larger role and use his influence for peace and an immediate end to the loss of civilian lives,” he added.

