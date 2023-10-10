Israel-Hamas war: Death toll rises to 1,500 on Day 4

As Israel continued bombing on besieged Gaza Strip the death toll on both sides soared to over 1,500 as of Tuesday, October 10 despite a warning by Hamas. The Gaza-based Health Ministry said that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing has risen to 704, including 143 children and 105 women with at least 4,000 injured civilians.

On the other side, 900 Israelis have been killed so far including 123 soldiers while 2,600 sustained severe injuries in attacks by Hamas.

Thousands of people have been killed since Hamas launched a ‘surprise attack’ on Israel from Gaza early Saturday, October 7, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare ‘war’.

180,000 Gazans have fled their homes: UN

According to fresh reports from the United Nations (UN), 180,000 Gazans have fled their homes across the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency announces that there are 180,000 internally displaced persons in the Gaza Strip, with 137,500 sheltering in 83 UNRWA schools.

Latest SitRep on situation in the📍#GazaStrip ⬇️



🔺Mass displacement escalated in past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip, reaching 180,000 people – expected to increase further.



🔺 137,500 people sheltering in 83 @UNRWA schools, bread distributed with @WFPhttps://t.co/qRxOjLlxuV pic.twitter.com/5U7KAr8Rvx — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 10, 2023

Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found in Israeli territory: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that the bodies of at least 1,500 Hamas militants were found inside Israeli territory as fighting rages between the two sides since the October 7 unprecedented attack.

Won’t negotiate on hostage issue under Israeli airstrikes: Hamas

Hamas on Monday said that it will not negotiate with Israel on the hostage issue while under continued airstrikes by the Jewish nation on Gaza, a spokesman for the Palestinian militant group said.

“It has become clear that the enemy’s hostages are at risk to the same extent as our people in light of the aggression against the Gaza Strip,” CNN quoted Abu Obaida, spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades — the armed wing of Hamas, as saying.

Hamas threatens to execute Israeli hostages

Palestinian militant group Hamas threatened to execute Israeli hostages if the army carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip without prior warning.

“Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages,” the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement, AFP reported.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman clears stand on Israel-Palestine conflict

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has cleared his stance on the ongoing unrest in Israel and Palestine following Hamas attacks.

During a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the crown prince announced that Saudi Arabia supports the people of Palestine. He further emphasised that Saudi Arabia is making every effort for the restoration of calm and stability in the region.

X removes Hamas-affiliated accounts

Elon Musk-run X on Tuesday said it has removed newly-created Hamas-affiliated accounts and purged tens of thousands of posts for sharing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas violence, as its CEO Linda Yaccarino cancelled her appearance at a key tech conference next week.