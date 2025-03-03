Madhapur man held for sexually exploiting SC woman under false promise of marriage

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old Madhapur man was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on Monday, March 3, for caste discrimination and sexually exploiting a woman under the pretext of marriage.

The man has been identified as Pitty Srinivas Rao who works as an electrician in Madhapur. The arrest was made in Venkatagiri, Yousufguda.

According to the victim’s complaint, she belongs to the Scheduled Caste. She was in a relationship with Srinivas Rao and had a physical relationship after the accused promised to marry her.

However, he later refused to marry her, citing caste-based reasons.

Following her complaints, a FIR was lodged against the electrician on February 4 and an investigation was launched.

During the course of investigation, Srinivas Rao was found guilty and arrested on Monday.

His mobile phone was seized as material evidence, and he was subsequently presented before the court that sent him to judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda in Hyderabad.

Citizens are urged to report crimes without hesitation. The Hyderabad police has assured swift action will be taken to ensure justice.

