Telangana: Cheated by live-in partner, woman hangs self, records selfie video

She claimed that she and Abhi had been in a relationship for five years and had been living with him at his house throughout this time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 1st March 2025 10:01 pm IST
Woman cheated by live-in partner hangs herself to death in Khammam.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging in Ponnekal village of Khammam rural mandal on Saturday, March 1. Before dying, she recorded a selfie video accusing her lover of cheating after promising to marry her.

In the video, Kavya Kalyani said she has been in a relationship with a dancer named Abhi, who has been performing in the television show “Dhee.”

She claimed that she and Abhi had been in a relationship for five years and had been living with him at his house throughout this time.

She goes on saying that she was heartbroken after Abhi informed her he was going to marry another woman, and demanded she leave the house.

Before dying, she held Abhi responsible for her suicide in the video.

The police have filed a case and are investigating.

