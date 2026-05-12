Madhu Bangarappa questions BJP silence over suspected NEET irregularities

Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday, May 12, questioned whether irregularities related to the NEET examination had also affected Karnataka and criticised opposition leaders for remaining silent on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister asked why Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka were not reacting strongly to the alleged examination scam. He claimed that opposition leaders were vocal on political matters but were avoiding discussion on issues affecting students.

Bangarappa said the controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exposed serious flaws in the system and questioned whether such irregularities had occurred under the Congress government in Karnataka. He claimed the present crisis reflected failures in the administration at the national level.

The minister stated that the Karnataka government had worked sincerely to improve educational outcomes in the state, while accusing previous administrations of mismanagement.

The controversy erupted after the National Testing Agency reportedly cancelled the NEET examination held on May 3 following allegations of question paper leakage. Around 24 lakh students across the country had appeared for the medical entrance examination, leaving students and parents anxious over uncertainty regarding admissions.

Reports of alleged paper leaks emerged from states including Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, prompting investigations by authorities. Officials reportedly conducted raids at coaching centres in Dehradun and Latur as part of the probe.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the Union government has handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Authorities are also expected to announce dates for the re-examination soon, clarifying that students will not need fresh registration or additional fees.

Meanwhile, the Congress student wing, the National Students’ Union of India and other student organisations have staged protests demanding accountability over the alleged examination irregularities.