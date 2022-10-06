Madhuri Dixit buys apartment worth Rs 48 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, whose film ‘Maja Ma’ is all set for release on Amazon Prime on Thursday, has purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs 48 crore in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

The plush property is part of the Indiabulls Blu project and the area of the apartment, which is on the 53rd floor of the building, is reportedly 5,384 square feet. What’s more? The apartment comes with seven car parking spaces.

Also Read Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia announce engagement

According to media reports, Madhuri signed the conveyance deed with the seller, Calleis Land Development Private Limited, last month when she paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore.

The apartment complex overlooks the Arabian Sea and includes other facilities like swimming pool, a football pitch, gym, spa, and a club.

–