Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 has completed its first week, and the reality show is already making headlines for its explosive fights, heated arguments and shocking revelations. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show premiered on June 27 and also features Kangana Ranaut in a special weekly segment.

While viewers continue to follow the drama inside the jail, many are also curious about the contestants’ wealth. Here’s a look at the richest celebrities competing in Lock Upp 2.

Who is the richest Lock Upp 2 contestant?

Businesswoman Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, tops the list as the richest contestant this season.

Although her individual net worth has not been publicly verified, she shares a substantial combined wealth with Ashneer Grover, whose net worth is estimated at around Rs 900 crore. A graduate of NIFT Delhi, Madhuri built her career in fashion retail, later served as the Head of Controls at BharatPe, and is currently associated with the startup Third Unicorn. She has also been recognised among India’s highest individual female taxpayers.

Net worth of other contestants

1. Ram Kapoor

Veteran television actor Ram Kapoor, known for hit shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has an estimated net worth of around Rs 135 crore, making him one of the wealthiest entertainment personalities in the house.

2. Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 25–30 crore, earned through brand endorsements, investments and public appearances.

3. Shivangi Joshi

Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi, known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Begusarai and Balika Vadhu 2, reportedly has an estimated net worth between Rs 25 crore and Rs 37 crore.

4. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has starred in shows including Kundali Bhagya, Naagin and Sasural Simar Ka, reportedly has an estimated net worth of Rs 20–30 crore.

5. Shreya Kalra

Content creator and social media influencer Shreya Kalra has built a successful digital career and reportedly has an estimated net worth of around Rs 19 crore.

6. Harshad Chopda

Television star Harshad Chopda, known for Bepannah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saubhagyavati Bhava, has an estimated net worth of Rs 12–15 crore.

7. Varun Yadav (Laila)

Haryana-based YouTuber Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, reportedly has a net worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crore. He enjoys a massive fan following across Instagram and YouTube.

8. Akanksha Chamola

Television actress Akanksha Chamola, who is also known as actor Gaurav Khanna’s wife, reportedly has an estimated net worth of around Rs 2–3 crore.

10. Sufi Motiwala

Sufi Motiwala is a 21-year-old content creator and fashion commentator. According to reports, Sufi’s estimated net worth is between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

With more twists, rivalries and eliminations expected in the coming weeks, Lock Upp 2 continues to keep audiences entertained, while its contestants’ popularity and financial success remain a topic of interest among fans.