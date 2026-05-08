Madhya Pradesh: Guests drink buttermilk made with milk of rabies infected cow

A wedding celebration in Bhaisadand village of Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh turned into a health emergency when it was discovered that guests had consumed chhas (buttermilk) – a dairy product prepared from the milk of a cow infected with rabies.

The incident has caused widespread panic and prompted the Health Department to launch an urgent vaccination drive. All the participants of the marriage ceremony who consumed the suspicious chhas have been identified.

Traditional food arrangements at the ceremony included curd and buttermilk, which were unknowingly made from the milk of the sick cow, government sources informed. However, officials evaded direct replies. Soon after the feast, villagers learned that the cow had been bitten by a rabid dog days earlier and had begun showing clear symptoms of rabies.

Madhya Pradesh Health Dept responds swiftly

The revelation spread fear among the guests and the community, given the fatal nature of the disease. The district health administration responded swiftly by setting up an emergency medical camp at the Bhaisadand Sub-Health Centre. Doctors immediately began identifying individuals who had consumed the contaminated dairy products.

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More than 200 people have already been administered anti-rabies injections, and health workers are conducting door-to-door visits to trace others who may have been exposed. Officials emphasised that the rapid response was crucial to avert any potential outbreak and to reassure the community.

The incident highlights the grave risks posed by rabies, a disease that remains a public health challenge in rural India. It also underscores the importance of veterinary vigilance and timely reporting of animal health conditions, especially in villages where dairy products form an integral part of community feasts.

For the families involved, what began as a joyous wedding occasion has now become a reminder of the fragile link between animal health and human safety. The Madhya Pradesh Health Department continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all possible contacts are vaccinated and that awareness is spread among villagers to prevent similar incidents in the future.