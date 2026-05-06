MP Dalit family beaten for failing to meet temple donation demand

Chhatarpur: A Dalit family was violently assaulted for failing to provide an adequate amount of wheat as a donation for a local temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatrapur district.

The incident occurred in the Maharajganj village, where local strongmen allegedly harassed the victim at their house and demanded two quintals (200 kilograms) of wheat as a form of temple donation. The situation turned violent when the family said they were unable to donate.

The accused allegedly dragged the family out, abused them, and attacked with rods, bricks, sticks, and stones. A few women and children were also caught in the violent attack, while several others sustained injuries and were left bleeding.

According to NDTV, the victims said they gave whatever they could, leaving some for their own family’s needs. “If I give away my wheat as a donation, what will I feed my children for the rest of the year?” the victim reportedly told the men who were collecting the contribution.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on Wednesday, May 6, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage as it showed villagers beating the victims aggressively with sticks. One of the victims’ clothes was removed in the assault.

A Dalit family was violently assaulted for allegedly failing to provide the required amount of wheat as a donation for a local temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatrapur district.



The incident occurred in the Maharajganj village, where local strongmen allegedly harassed the victim at… pic.twitter.com/qWjXWX2ng6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

The victims claimed Shyam Patel, Hardayal Patel, Kripal Patel, Raja Bhaiya Patel, Ramswaroop Patel, Bhagwatdayal Patel, and others were involved in the attack. The remaining wheat was forcibly seized and taken away, the family alleged. However, the vehicle reportedly used to transport the wheat has not yet been recovered, they said.

“The incident stemmed from a request for wheat donations for a temple, which subsequently escalated into a physical altercation. The accused individuals have been arrested, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the Maharajganj police told the media.

Four accused have been arrested, and one is absconding. They have been booked under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act.

The victims remain unsatisfied, alleging that it was a deliberate and organised assault as they were pressured based on their caste under the guise of temple donation. They questioned the inaction against the committee on whose orders the accused were using pressure tactics to collect donations.