Madhya Pradesh: Many crushed to death as bus falls head-on at rocky river-bed

Locals surround the bus that met with an accident leaving 22 dead in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Death toll in Khargone bus accident has climbed to 22, while 33 were reportedly injured. The tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday when a bus carrying around 65 passengers fell from the bridge on a dry bed of a river.

The bus driver identified as Santosh Kumar, who was also severely injured, reportedly succumbed during treatment at the hospital, police told IANS.

As per police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the bus broke an iron-made railing on the bridge and fell into a dry bed of the river.

Several passengers were crushed to death immediately as the upper portion of the bus collided with the dry rocky bed of the river. As per the report, around half a dozen minors were dead immediately.

Soon after the incident, locals swung into action and started a rescue operation. In the meantime, local police and administration were informed. The injured were rushed to hospitals in tractors trollies as ambulances reached the spot a little later.

Thereafter, local police and administration reached the site and people were rescued while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he has directed Khargone police and district administration to provide all help to those who got injured.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed the issue in a cabinet meeting and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

