Madhya Pradesh: Mob attacks Muslim men for suspected cattle theft

In a incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, a mob attacked a few Muslim men over alleged cattle theft. The victims tried to move the cattle which were blocking the road.

The incident occurred in Deosar Tehsil of Singrauli distric on September 21. The victims were travelling in a van when they stopped to move the cattle, the accused suspected that the men were trying to steal the cattle and attacked them. The victims are a group of seven persons including a minor boy.

A video shared on twitter shows the mob surrounding the men questioning and physically assaulting them. “The police have lodged an FIR against six accused under sections 294 (indulging in obscene acts) , 342 (wrongful confinement of people), 34 (indulging in criminal activities with a common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code” Deosar SHO Kapur Tripathi was quoted as saying by Journalist Kakvi.

Tripathi further said that notices were served to the accused since they were booked under bailable sections and arrest wasn’t necessary. He went onto say that the mob mistook the incident as theft and attacked the men.