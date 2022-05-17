Madhya Pradesh: Mosque set ablaze in Nemuch city

Nemuch: In yet another incident of anti-Muslim sentiments in Madhya Pradesh, a violent mob on Tuesday set fire to a mosque in Nemuch city.

The mob is also suspected to have targeted religious places in the Court Mohalla area of the city. Media reports claim that idols were placed on the wall of a dargah. Following the incident, Nemuch police have imposed a curfew in the area.

Videos shared on social media show a mob creating ruckus on the streets, as few of the rioters were detained.

Police officials confirmed that the rioters indulged in setting the mosque on fire, stone pelting on Muslim houses. A 23-year-old youth identified as Younus, a resident of Rangrez Mohalla has been injured in the incident, reported news click.

In another video shared on Twitter, Superintendent of police Nemuch City, Suraj Kumar shared the details of the incident.

Addressing the media in the riot hit area, the SP said,” There is a Dargah close to this area where a Hanuman Idol was installed, which led to an argument between the two groups. We summoned the groups to the control room in order to discuss the issue”

” A few youths resorted to stone pelting, which damaged some vehicles, the people have been asked to stay indoors. We have adequate police personnel at the station for now” he added.

The SP further said, “Anyone found indulging in anti-social activity will face investigation.”