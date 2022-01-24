Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man donates land for samadhi of Jain monk

Neemuch: In a novel gesture, a Muslim man donated his land for the last rites of a Jain monk in Singoli in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

Jain pontiff Muni Shri Shantisagar died on Thursday and, as per religious belief, a tract of land on Neemuch-Singoli Road belonging to Ashraf Meo aka Guddu, former chairman of Singoli Nagar Panchayat, was found apt for his funeral, followers said on Monday.

Though members of the local Jain community offered huge sums of money to Guddu for the land for the last rites of the monk, he declined, they added.

Money does not count for me. It is my privilege that a samadhi (memorial) of a Jain monk will come up on my land. I have been getting phone calls congratulating me for setting such a fine example of communal amity and brotherhood in Singoli,” he said.

Muni Shri Shantisagarji’s last rites were performed on Guddu’s land, Jain Singoli Samaj office bearer Manish Jain said.