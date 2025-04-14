Madinah hosts second edition of Umrah and Ziyarah Forum

The second edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum kicked off on Monday, April 14, at the King Salman International Conference Center in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Organised by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah in collaboration with the Guests of God Program, the forum is being held under the theme “Enriching the Experience of Umrah Performers and Visitors,” running from April 14 to 16.

📸 Just hours before the event ignites:



The exhibition held alongside the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum has opened its doors to the public, attracting wide interest and active participation from visitors and attendees.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural forum, this year’s event aims to set new standards for Umrah and visitation services, focusing on technological advancements, digital transformation, and sustainable sector investments.

The forum features a range of specialised events addressing various aspects of the Umrah and Haj system, highlighting the latest developments in the sector.

It also includes an interactive exhibition showcasing innovative technical solutions and services, along with workshops that bring together decision-makers and experts to discuss opportunities for sector development. These workshops will also highlight the latest solutions and services designed to improve the pilgrim experience and enhance the sector’s efficiency.

More than 150 organisations from over 100 countries are exhibiting at the forum, with attendance expected to exceed 25,000 visitors, including investors, industry experts, sector leaders, non-profit representatives, and media organisations.

The forum is expected to result in around 4,000 agreements across various sectors of logistics services that support and enhance the experience of pilgrims and visitors.

The second edition of the forum further reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to developing the Umrah and Haj system and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.