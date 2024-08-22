Madinah records highest temperature in Saudi Arabia

The city of Madinah recorded the highest temperature in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at 47 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, August 21.

The announcement was made on X by Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to NCM, Al-Qaisumah and Yanbu came in second, with temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Al-Ula at 45 degrees Celsius.

The NCM issued warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah regions on Thursday afternoon, August 22.

On Wednesday, Madinah experienced torrential rain, resulting in strong winds, low visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.