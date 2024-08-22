Madinah records highest temperature in Saudi Arabia

Al-Qaisumah and Yanbu came in second, with temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Al-Ula at 45 degrees Celsius.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd August 2024 2:12 pm IST
Representative image (Photo: X)

The city of Madinah recorded the highest temperature in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at 47 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, August 21.

The announcement was made on X by Saudi Arabia’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM issued warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah regions on Thursday afternoon, August 22.

On Wednesday, Madinah experienced torrential rain, resulting in strong winds, low visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.

