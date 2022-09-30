Madras HC directs TN Police to allow RSS route march on Nov 6

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to allow the RSS to conduct its march on November 6.

A bench of Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan gave the decision on a petition filed by the RSS’ Thiruvallur district Joint Secretary, R. Karthikeyan against the district administration banning the route march on Gandhi Jayanthi Day (October 2).

The state police had later banned the route march on October 2, announced by the RSS at 50 places in the state, citing the law and order situation. The state government informed the court that it fears adverse effect on the law and order situation in allowing the RSS to take out a procession immediately after the Union government banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The VCK and the left parties, CPI and CPI-M had also planned to conduct a rally on October 2 to counter the RSS march. However, the state government banned the rally, leading to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan lashing out against its ally, the DMK.