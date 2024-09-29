Madrassa students assaulted on train to Mumbai, youth who intervened also attacked

In a disturbing incident, a group of Madrasa (Muslim educational institution) students travelling in a general coach of a train heading to Mumbai were violently attacked by two unidentified assailants who were reportedly drunk.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 29, when the assailants began to beat the students including minors without provocations. A youth named Sushil, who was also travelling in the same coach intervened in an attempt to stop the assault, but the attackers turned on him as well, escalating the violence.

According to the eyewitnesses, the attack was sudden and unprovoked, leaving the victims traumatized. Authorities began investigating the matter after a video of the incident went viral, sparking significant outrage. However, there are no reports of arrests so far.

The incident draws parallels to the disturbing incident of Haji Ashraf Munyar, an elderly resident of Jalgaon district who was assaulted by his co-passengers on an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

In a viral video of the incident, one of the accused was seen slapping and abusing the elderly man. The accused was identified as Aashu Avhad who interestingly is a son of a SRPF (Special Reserved Police Force) officer. They were all travelling to take a police exam in Mumbai.