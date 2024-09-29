Rajasthan: Man arrested for assaulting vegetable vendor in viral video

In yet incident of hate crime, a man named Anshul Dadhic was arrested after a video surfaced on social media showing him assaulting a Muslim vegetable vendor identified as Shahroz. The incident reportedly took place in Jaipur’s Hawamahal Assembly constituency under the limits of the Brahmpuri police station area on Saturday.

In the viral video, Dadhich fueled with extreme ideology is seen holding Shahroz by the collar and slapping him multiple times while abusing him verbally. A woman off-camera questions Dadhich about his actions, asking, “Why are you beating him?” to which he replies “Mulla ha Bangladeshi”.

The poison of communalism is spreading among people across India! A video of a youth named Anshul Dadhich abusing and beating a poor vegetable vendor just because he is a Muslim. He was later arrested by @jaipur_police @PoliceRajasthan after the video went viral. pic.twitter.com/y5hSsfzcy4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 28, 2024

As the assault continues, Shahroz is seen pleading for mercy, stating “I am Indian”, while Anshul Dadhich demands proof of his citizenship by asking him to “put down pants” to show identification. Bystanders can be heard asking Shahroz for his identity card instead of intervening to assist him.

Soon after outrage over the incident, police took cognize of the matter and apprehended Dadhic. The latter apologized for his actions, claiming that he was sleep-deprived at the time of the incident.

However, netizens expressed their anger accusing police of not charging Dadhic under strong sections. His photos with BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya have surfaced online. Acharya is known for his inflammatory speeches and inciting communal tensions.

Also Read Series of violent attacks across India over beef accusations in one week

“These goons are only so brave in a mob, especially against defenceless vendors, beggars, or physically disabled ppl. Though Anshul has been arrested expect no strictness from the Police. He has close connections with BJP MLA @BMacharyaBJP & reportedly did this MLA’s order,” wrote one user.

If the vegetable seller wanted, he could hv slammed this “single chasis” goon Anshul Dadhich right there, but-

-guy was from another state, poor on top of that and Muslim too.



These goons r only so brave in a mob, especially against defenseless vendors, beggars, or physically… pic.twitter.com/t27tQEVHNP — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) September 28, 2024

All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the BJP and accused the saffron party is encouraging communal hatred for political gains.

“This is what you get when you vote in a BJP state government. Beware Haryana, beware. Make sure the ideology that churns out these sick criminals finds no place in your state,” she wrote on X.

This is what you get when you vote in a BJP state government. Beware Haryana, beware. Make sure the ideology that churns out these sick criminals finds no place in your state. https://t.co/kNTPhUMp0V — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 29, 2024



