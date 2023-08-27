Madurai train fire incident: Forensic experts conduct investigation

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 27th August 2023 11:44 pm IST
Madurai train fire incident: Forensic experts conduct investigation
Madurai: Police personnel stand guard at the site of train fire accident where forensic experts are conducting an investigation for the second day, in Madurai, Sunday, Aug 27, 2023. Nine people were killed and several others injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

