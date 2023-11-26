Mafia thrives under BRS, Cong & AIMIM, ‘bulldozer’ is answer: Yogi

Hyderabad: India was faced with terror attacks and infiltration of terrorists under the Congress-led UPA regime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said, adding the country’s stature has now increased on the world stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing poll rallies in poll-bound Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, he said the country’s borders have been secured under PM Modi’s leadership.

He recalled that terrorists carried out India’s worst terror strike on Mumbai on this day (on November 26, 2008) when the Congress-led UPA government was in power at the Centre.

Terror prevailed under Congress regime: Yogi

“There were terror attacks and infiltration of terrorists during Congress regime, but today terror attacks and infiltration of terrorists cannot happen because everyone knows even the terrorists and their ‘bosses’ also know that it is ‘New India’ under PM Modi’s leadership. India will not provoke anyone and will not tolerate it if someone provokes it,” Adityanath said.

Be it through air strikes or surgical strikes India knows to give answer and “our borders have been secured”, he said.

He said now it is “New India” and India’s stature has grown on the international stage and borders are secured.

There is a solution to the terror and naxal problem in the country and also big infrastructure works have been undertaken and welfare schemes are also being implemented without any indiscrimination, he said.

The UP CM attacked the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over alleged corruption, “dynastic” politics and accused it of adopting appeasement policy.

He alleged Telangana is under the clutches of “mafia raj” today and there is land and mining mafia also the mafia is involved in organised crime and said he came here to warn against the mafia.

Adityanath said before 2017 in Uttar Pradesh also ‘mafia’ prevailed, riots used to happen and a parallel government of the mafia used to run, but today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a BJP ‘double-engine’ government in UP, and now no riots are happening there.

Bulldozer is the answer: Yogi

He described the “bulldozer” as an effective “treatment” against mafia and criminals in UP. “And you know “bulldozer” running over the mafia and criminals in UP…that (bulldozer) is the remedy,” he said.

Adityanath said be it the Congress or the BRS they have a common friend in AIMIM. “They play with Telangana’s self-respect and under them, mafia flourishes,” he alleged and said if the vote goes to anyone among the three they will be strengthened.

He further accused the BRS government of shattering the dreams of the people of the state. Telangana which was revenue surplus when it was formed is now reeling under debt, he said.

He attacked the BRS government over recruitment exam paper “leaks” and claimed that the Telangana government was not able to give jobs to the youth in the state.

Adityanath said six lakh youths were given government jobs in Uttar Pradesh over the past six years and accused the Telangana government of failing to give jobs to youth.

The UP CM further said KCR has to be given voluntary retirement and that’s why TRS became BRS and he (KCR) has to be given “VRS”.

Referring to the inauguration of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP CM asked had the Congress been there (in the government) whether construction of Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya could have happened.