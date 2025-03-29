Maha cadre IPS officer dies in road accident at Domalapenta

The deceased officer, Sudhakar Patel, was serving in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 29th March 2025 5:26 pm IST
Maha cadre IPS officer dies in road accident at Domalapenta
Representative image

Hyderabad: A senior IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre died in a road accident at Domalapenta on the Hyderabad-Srisailam road on Saturday, March 29.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The deceased officer, Sudhakar Patel, served at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

The deceased IPS officer was travelling to the Srisailam temple along with one more person, Bhavath Krishna Rao, when the car they were travelling in collided with an RTC bus from the opposite direction.

MS Creative School

Both of them died on the spot.

Also Read
Two wheelers banned on flyovers in Hyderabad on Shab e Qadr

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local government hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 29th March 2025 5:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button