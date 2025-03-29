Maha cadre IPS officer dies in road accident at Domalapenta

Hyderabad: A senior IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre died in a road accident at Domalapenta on the Hyderabad-Srisailam road on Saturday, March 29.

The deceased officer, Sudhakar Patel, served at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

The deceased IPS officer was travelling to the Srisailam temple along with one more person, Bhavath Krishna Rao, when the car they were travelling in collided with an RTC bus from the opposite direction.

Both of them died on the spot.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local government hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.