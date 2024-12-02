Maha: Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant responds to reports over Dy CM post

Amid ongoing speculation regarding the political landscape in Maharashtra, Shrikant Shinde, son of caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde, has publicly distanced himself from rumours suggesting he is a contender for the deputy chief minister position.

On Monday, December 2, he took to social media platform X to clarify his stance, asserting that he has “no desire for a position in power” and is not seeking any ministerial role within the state government.

महायुतीच्या सरकारचा शपथविधी थोडा लांबल्यामुळे सध्या चर्चा आणि अफवा यांचे पीक फोफावले आहे. काळजीवाहू मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी प्रकृती अस्वास्थ्यामुळे दोन दिवस गावी जाऊन विश्रांती घेतली. त्यामुळे अफवांना अधिकच बहर आला. मी उपमुख्यमंत्री होणार अशा बातम्या प्रश्नचिन्हे… — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) December 2, 2024

The backdrop of Shrikant’s statement arises from a period of uncertainty surrounding the formation of the new Maharashtra government following the recent Assembly elections. The BJP-led coalition, known as Mahayuti, achieved a significant victory, securing 230 out of 288 seats.

Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be appointed as the new chief minister on December 5, 2024, while discussions about cabinet positions are ongoing among coalition leaders.

In his post, Shrikant Shinde addressed the swirling rumours about his potential appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, emphasizing that these claims are “baseless.” He attributed the proliferation of such speculation to his father’s recent health-related absence from public engagements. Shrikant reiterated his commitment to serving his Lok Sabha constituency in Kalyan and working for the Shiv Sena party rather than pursuing personal political ambitions.

Eknath Shinde’s leadership has been marked by significant political manoeuvring since he led a rebellion against the previous government in June 2022. This led to a split in the Shiv Sena and a realignment of political alliances in Maharashtra.

As discussions continue among Mahayuti leaders regarding cabinet roles and responsibilities, Eknath Shinde has expressed his support for decisions made by senior BJP leaders and emphasized that individual posts are secondary to fulfilling promises made to voters.