Maha govt planning SARTHI type institute for Muslim students, says Sattar

Sattar said the state government had official declared the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Janullah Shah Baba here as a pilgrimage site.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th August 2023 10:17 pm IST

Jalna: Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar said an institute will be set on the lines of the state-run SARTHI to provide educational and financial help to Muslim students.

Speaking at a function on Friday, the state minister for minority development said a policy to earmark district planning committee funds for development of minority communities will be unveiled soon.

Also Read
Muslim JAC presents 13-point manifesto for Telangana Muslims

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) focuses on empowering underprivileged students from the Maratha community.

MS Education Academy

He also said his ministry was committed to protecting Wakf properties and would ensure their optimal utilisation to help the community.

Sattar said the state government had official declared the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Janullah Shah Baba here as a pilgrimage site.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th August 2023 10:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button