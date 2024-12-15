Maha: ISKCON priest beaten for sending lewd texts to woman

An ISKCON priest identified as Suddhdas Sewa was brutally beaten up in Maharashtra’s Palghar district following allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sending obscene messages to a woman.

The priest was thrashed at the ISKCON temple in Vasai on Friday, December 13 by family members of the woman working at the same temple.

The woman accused the priest of sending lewd messages to her. In response, the woman’s family took matters into their own hands, leading to a violent confrontation.

The footage of the chaotic scene that surfaced on social media shows the family members accompanied by some women vandalising a hall where the priest was present, slapping, punching him and beating him with slippers.

Other people associated with the priests were also attacked during the incident. They are seen pleading for forgiveness with folded hands.

In Maharashtra's Palghar, an ISKCON priest Suddhdas Sewa was thrashed after he allegedly sent obscene message to a woman working at ISKCON's Vasai. The priest was thrashed by the family members of the woman a few days ago.

According to the reports, after the physical escalation, the priest was handed over to the police by the family members.

The incident has ignited discussion with many people condemning the violent response, while others are calling for accountability regarding the priest’s alleged misconduct. Critics raise concerns about how grievances are managed at institutions.