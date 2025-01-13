Maha Kumbh begins: Underwater drones, AI cameras boost security

Mahakumbh Nagar: A thick blanket of fog could not blur their vision, the cold breeze failed to reduce their energy levels and the bone-chilling water of river Ganga in Sangam area could not dampen their excitement, as lakhs of devotees from different walks of life took the holy dip on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’ on Monday.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced here amid chants of bhajans and slogans.

The excitement was clearly visible in the Sangam area as the pilgrims and devotees — mostly in groups — walked towards river Ganga and took a holy dip chanting ‘Jai Ganga Maiyya’.

“Till 9:30 am, around 60 lakh pilgrims had taken a dip,” the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The state government also said that a large number of devotees from India and abroad were seen at the Sangam Ghat.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’.

“Where there is a confluence of cultures, there is also a confluence of faith and harmony. Maha Kumbh-2025 is giving the message of ‘unity in diversity’, Prayagraj is providing an encounter with Sanatan along with the welfare of humanity,” he said on X.

Massive security arrangements

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Massive security arrangements are in place in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj which is hosting Maha Kumbh 2025 and the Maha Kumbh Nagar to ensure the safety of devotees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Diwedi said on Monday, “Today is Paush Purnima, and the security arrangements are in place. All the pilgrims have come here to take a holy dip. Additionally, several routes have been prepared for the Sadhus to move towards the ghats and perform rituals.”

He said that devotees were continuously coming in large numbers, and the ghats were full.

The SSP said the first day of Maha Kumbh is going on peacefully. “We are keeping a watch on everything so that no miscreant can create problems for the devotees,” he said.

The devotees took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam — a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and ‘mystical’ Saraswati in the morning as this day — Paush Purnima in the Hindu calendar — marks the beginning of the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival.

A huge crowd of devotees, many of who have travelled from across India and the world, performed the sacred ritual ‘Shahi Snan’.

Expected to host at least 45 crore people, the Maha Kumbh festival from January 13 to February 26, will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Massive security arrangements have been made by the Uttar Police in and around the city to ensure people’s safety during Maha Kumbh.

In a first, underwater drones that are capable of diving up to 100 meters have been deployed across the city to provide round-the-clock surveillance in the Sangam area. Tethered drones – capable of reaching heights up to 120 meters – have also been deployed providing aerial view to identify swelling crowds or areas requiring medical or security intervention.

At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points.

Apart from this, a team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.

The intelligence systems have been activated across the Maha Kumbh Mela area, Prayagraj, and neighbouring districts. Multiple checkpoints have been set up to screen every individual entering the district. Intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and maintain vigilance throughout the region. Committed to making the Kumbh Mela the largest spiritual event in Sanatan Dharma, the Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a comprehensive plan to handle any emergency.

The state government has prioritised making this year’s Maha Kumbh a “Digital Maha Kumbh” which includes using high-tech security measures

From the outer cordon to the inner sanctum, a seven-tier security system has been implemented. Extensive search operations across Prayagraj and nearby districts have been conducted, as well as intensive inspections of hotels, restaurants, street vendors, and unauthorised settlements. Vehicles entering the fairgrounds and Prayagraj are undergoing checks.

Prayagraj police commissionerate’s permanent and temporary infrastructure includes eight zones, 18 sectors, 13 temporary stations, 44 permanent stations, 33 temporary checkpoints, five companies of PAC, four teams of NDRF, and 12 teams of AS Check.

To ensure the safety of crores of devotees along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, especially in the Sangam area, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a large contingent of Water [olice personnel equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The Water police are also equipped with 100 diving kits, 440 lifebuoys, over 3,000 life jackets, and other cutting-edge tools, ensuring comprehensive safety coverage

Residents take a dip

26-year-old Arjun Tripathi, a resident of Prayagraj, was among the devotees, who had turned up early to take a dip.

“I have come here with my wife Ranjana to take the dip. I have been visiting the Kumbh Mela and the Magh Mela on a regular basis since my childhood days. I feel completely satisfied and contended after taking the dip,” he told PTI.

Tripathi, who lives barely 7 kilometres from the Sangam area, also said that he had asked his friends to accompany him and enjoy the first major ‘snaan’ of the Maha Kumbh but “they did not turn up probably due to cold weather”.

Manjeet, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, said that it was a “good experience”.

“The water is good and taking a dip was a good experience. I will also be taking a dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will be staying here for a week,” he said.

Lucknow resident Rajendra Prasad Tripathi, who came here with his wife Urmila, said that he “felt very nice after taking the dip”. “May Maa Ganga bless all of us,” he added.

Devotees praise arrangements

Appreciating the arrangements made for the devotees, Kailash Narayan Shukla and Arvind Rajput from Rath in Hamirpur said that “good arrangements were made for the pilgrims and we had no problems in taking the holy dip”.

Banda resident Ram Naresh Mishra, who accompanied them, said the “policemen were also present near the bathing area and we did not face any problem”.

Neela Chatterjee, a resident of Kolkata, was initially a bit reluctant to take the dip, but she “felt happy and satisfied” after taking the dip. She said that she would be going to Varanasi from Prayagraj.

‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Ganga Maiyya’ chants could be regularly heard as the pilgrims moved towards the bathing area in groups.

A group of women from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar were busy singing folk songs before taking a dip on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’.

The policemen were also seen guiding the pilgrims towards the bathing area.

International visitors witness grandeur of Maha Kumbh

A team of YouTubers from South Korea was seen capturing various shots of the Maha Kumbh on their cameras, while the tourists from Japan were seen taking information from local guides on witnessing the huge crowd here.

Sanatani devotees from various European countries, including Russia and the United States, not only witnessed this great festival of faith and unity but also took a holy dip.

Christina from Spain was one among them. She praised this wonderful moment wholeheartedly on seeing the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh, the statement added.

A huge crowd from Prayagraj, and from other states like Bihar, Haryana, Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh was seen at various ghats of Prayagraj, including Sangam, the statement said.

The people selling puja items and applying tilak to the devotees on the ghats near Sangam Mela area in Maha Kumbh Nagar appeared extremely busy.

Pradeep Upadhyay, who was seen applying tilak to the devotees, said that he did this work during the Kumbh in 2019 as well but people are more enthusiastic this time.

Echoing similar sentiments, Phulpur resident Santoshi Devi, who is running a retail shop of puja items in the Sangam area, said the Ganga Jal storage cans are in great demand.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

Prayagraj: Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Prayagraj: A devotee performs rituals at Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Prayagraj: Devotees gather to perform rituals at Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Prayagraj: Devotees arrive at Sangam on the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

(With inputs from agencies)