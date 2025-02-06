Maha Kumbh: Mosques, imambaras shelter 26K stranded pilgrims after stampede

A story of extraordinary kindness emerged from the Muslim community of Prayagraj who showed remarkable compassion by opening their doors to thousands of stranded Hindu pilgrims following the Kumbh Mela stampede, which claimed at least 30 lives.

This communal harmony was witnessed despite Hindu right-wing outfits including Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) had announced strict measures warning that “non-Sanatanis” and their business were not allowed at the Kumbh Mela, particularly referring to the Muslim community.

They had appealed to people of the Hindu community to buy things only from vendors of their community and inform authorities or the organisation if any non-Sanatani was found carrying out business.

After the stampede, the Uttar Pradesh authorities closed entrances to the affected key locations leaving thousands of pilgrims stuck without a way back to their homes.

Acts of brotherhood: Meals, warm bedding, and medical aid

Despite the atmosphere of growing anti-Muslim rhetoric, the members of the Muslim community set aside all grudges and stepped forward to provide basic facilities needed to the people stuck amid the horror on a chilly night.

On Thursday, January 30, Muslim community members across the city came forward and organized assistance while turning mosques, dargahs (shrines), Imambaras and their houses into temporary shelters, accommodating about 25,000-26,000 stranded pilgrims.

The Muslim management body distributed warm bedding and food to ensure necessary medical care to protect the devotees.

Stranded devotees received refuge in the six locations of Khuldabad, Nakhhas Kohna and Roshan Bagh, Himmatganj, Rani Mandi and Shahganj. Several places of worship including Khuldabad Sabzi Mandi Mosque, Bada Tazia Imambara, Himmatganj Dargah and Chowk Mosque hosted thousands of devootes.

Similarly, various Muslim and Sikh people provided complimentary meals, snacks and essential food items including halwa-puri to the stranded devotees through community Bhandaras (feasts) and personal distribution efforts.

Muslims fulfilled their humanitarian duty

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Irshad from Bahadurganj (Daira) said, “We witnessed thousands of people battling the cold after the stampede occurred. Our communities quickly opened sacred places including mosques and dargahs to provide refuge for a large number of people. We arranged shelter and food for everyone we came across. As guests of Prayagraj, we made every effort to care for them.”

“Hindus were performing their religious rituals, and Muslims were fulfilling their duty of humanitarian service. It was our responsibility to ensure no one suffered due to lack of food or shelter. We helped elderly pilgrims reach the station safely. We only wanted those who came here to leave with a message of humanity,” said a teacher from the Chowk area, Masood Ahmed, quoted by Punjab Today.

Maha Kumbh stampede

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela attended by millions of devotees across the globe turned into a tragic scene early on Wednesday, January 29, when thousands of pilgrims rushed for Mouni Amavasya Amrit Snan near the Sangam Nose in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj that resulted in a deadly stampede.

The heavy barriers created a dangerous congestion situation while large crowds continued arriving until they made a queue that extended half a kilometre. A state of panic struck the crowd when rumours spread that Naga Sadhus were arriving to perform their sacred bath. The fear triggered a surge in the crowd leading to a breaking of barricades and a chaotic stampede.

The aftermath was heart-breaking as the tragedy reportedly claimed at least 30-40 lives and left several critically injured. Amid the desperation, families frantically searched for missing relatives, while some clung to the bodies of deceased loved ones, unwilling to let go of what remained.

Hospital medical staff faced extreme challenges to accommodate the injured patients because several facilities reached full capacity with severely wounded individuals.