Video: Amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir, stranded tourists take shelter in mosques

In a remarkable display of compassion, residents of the Ganderbal district’s Gund area in Kashmir Valley demonstrated extraordinary hospitality and opened the doors of their homes and Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) for stranded tourists during the first snowfall of the season, which commenced on December 27.

The picturesque valley of Gund Sonamarg, which is about 81 km away from the capital Srinagar, turned into a haven of warmth and hospitality for the tourists stuck on the road amidst the heavy snowfall.

Snowfall has blanketed many parts of the Kashmir Valley including Ganderbal district and major routes such as the Srinagar-Leh highway, turning roads treacherous and halting vehicular movement. Travellers were left stranded after police authorities halted all vehicles to prevent any mishaps on slippery snow-covered roads.

In this difficult circumstance, the Jamia Masjid management in Gund generously took responsibility and started to host tourists irrespective of their religion.

Residents followed suit, welcoming the other remaining visitors into their homes ensuring their safety and providing food.

Locals in Kashmir showed great respect and hospitality. Due to heavy snowfall, they sheltered tourists in their homes and provided them food, warm blankets and care.The humanity shown by Kashmiris is unparalleled anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/M4l7n6ENmD — Isra Yousuf اسرا یوسف (@IsraYousufJK) December 28, 2024

Taking to an X, chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq lauded the efforts of residents. He wrote, “Heartening to see Kashmiris opening their masjids and homes to stranded tourists amidst heavy snowfall. This gesture of warmth and humanity reflects our longstanding tradition of hospitality and help in times of need.”



Heartening to see Kashmiris opening their Masjids and homes to stranded tourists amidst heavy snowfall. This gesture of warmth and humanity reflects our longstanding tradition of hospitality and help in times of need. pic.twitter.com/pkEeF1oLBG — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) December 28, 2024

Police teams spring into action

In view of inclement weather, the Ganderbal district police have constituted special teams to help the affected public and tourists. These teams were stationed strategically throughout the district, with emphasis on remote areas, areas of high tourist traffic, and hilly areas that are covered by snow most of the season.

The police teams started operations such as rescuing stuck passengers, assisting vehicles and offering security to those affected by the extreme weather.

The police reiterated their caution against such incidents in public places and urged them to contact the 24×7 helpline numbers in case of emergencies.

#Amid Heavy Snowfall & slippery road conditions#Pulwama police rescue a group of people, along with a deceased body, who were stranded at Wahibugh while en route to Qazipora Budgam and two women in need of medical emergency · @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DigSkr @dcpulwama pic.twitter.com/cfUoAfNV7J — Pulwama Police (@ssppul) December 28, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Kulgam Police, led by Additional SP Mumtaz Ali Bhatti, and his team, helps the commuters whose vehicles were stranded due to snowfall on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway pic.twitter.com/bWrNjckZnS — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2024

Calls for immediate action

Senior Congress leader of Ganderbal Sheikh Aijaz urged the government to make urgent efforts to dredge up vehicles stuck in the snow on Sonamarg highway.

Speaking to the media, he said, “It is my responsibility to raise my voice for the people of this region.” He called upon Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the J&K administration to provide better safety and connectivity to the people and tourists.