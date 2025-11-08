Hyderabad: Monalisa Bhonsle from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was selling rudraksha beads and flowers at the Kumbh Mela when her life took a surprising turn. A random photograph of her, taken by a visitor, went viral on social media. Her expressive eyes, calm smile, and simple charm captured millions of hearts.

Within days, she was known across the country as “Kumbh Mela Monalisa.” What started as a simple day at the fair soon became the beginning of an extraordinary journey.

Debut in Telugu Cinema

Now, Monalisa is all set to make her debut in the Telugu film Life, directed by Srinu Kotapeti and starring Sai Charan. The movie, produced under the Vangamamba Creations banner, was recently launched at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad.

At the event, Monalisa expressed her happiness and promised to learn Telugu soon. She looked glamorous and confident, charming everyone with her new look.

Her viral fame also caught the attention of Bollywood director Sanoj Mishra, who offered her a role in the Hindi film The Diary of Manipur. The movie, set against an emotional backdrop, marked her acting debut. After training in acting and lifestyle presentation, Monalisa began to embrace her new life with confidence and grace.

Once a young woman selling beads on the ghats, Monalisa is now walking red carpets and attending film promotions. Her journey proves how a single viral moment can open doors to dreams once thought impossible. With The Diary of Manipurand Life releasing soon, Monalisa Bhonsle’s inspiring story continues to win hearts across India.