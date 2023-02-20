No ‘love jihadi’ shall remain alive: Raja Singh at Shivaji Jayanti rally

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh made a call for ‘Undivided Hindu Rashtra’ on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanthi in Maharashtra.

Addressing a huge public rally in the Latur district on Sunday, Raja spoke about Love Jihad, Hindu Rashtra, and his recent arrest by the Telangana police.

He also mentioned Afzal Khan, a general who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate during the 1600s, was killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh is at it again. The controversial Telangana legislator delivered contentious statements while addressing thousands of people in Maharashtra's Latur yesterday. 1/n pic.twitter.com/wgueMRG1VS — Mahmodul Hassan (@mhassanism) February 20, 2023

With Afzal as a reference, Singh made a provocative statement that said, “Jitne Afzal ke naajayaz awlaade hai, un sabko nahi chodna. Shivaji Maharaj ne Afzal ka seena phaadkar bagwaa rang lehraya tha. Aaj har gali mein, har vidhaan sabha mein ek Afzal hai. Tho socho hamein kitne Chhatrapati Maharaj ka roop lena hoga (Today, Afzal Khan’s descendants are found in every lane, every Vidhan Sabha. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj murdered Afzal Khan and raised the Hindu flag. Just think, how many of us have to become a Shivaji to murder an Afzal).”

He then spoke about love jihad provoking the crowd to murder every Muslim man who is in a relationship with a Hindu woman. “Hamare Maharashtra ke dharthi per koi bhi love jihadi zinda na bache. Aaj hamari bahu-beti ko behla-phuslakar Love Jihad ke naam per fasaya jaa raha hai. Bacha paida karne ki machine banaya jaa raha hai. Rape and unke tukde kiya jaa raha hai. (No love jihadi will survive on the soil of Maharashtra. They trap Hindu women and make them slaves by producing more and more children. They rape them and cut them into pieces),” Raja said.

“Hamare secular bhaiyon aur beheno ko batana chahatha hoon ki hum kabhi bhai-behen nahi ho sakthe. (I just want to convey to my secular brothers and sisters that we can never be brothers),” Raja spoke among energizing cheering among the crowd.

Singh went on to raise slogans such as ‘humse jo takrayega mitti mein mil jayega’ as the crowd cheered on.

Raja Singh also mentioned his recent bail and the restrictions imposed on him by the Telangana High Court and police.

“Mujhe police ka notice diya gaya ki aapko kuch bhi nahi bolna hai. Maine kahan bilkul, hum kuch nahi bolenge. Lekin ithihaas kabhi jhuk nahi saktha aur Raja Singh kabhi rukh nahi saktha. Hamare dharam ke liye humne hamari kursi ko bhi laath maar di hai. Mera ek hee sankalp hai, jab tak jeeyoon, Chhatrapati Maharaj ke marg darshan per jeeyon. (I was told by the police not to say a word. I said ok. But history cannot be erased and Raja Singh cannot be tied down. I gave up my MLA position for my religion. I just want to live under the guidance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj till my end.),” he said.

Also Read Not afraid of jail: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Telangana HC gag order

On August 23 last year, T Raja Singh was booked by the Telangana police under the PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) for making derogatory remarks against the Prophet Mohammed in a video posted by him.

His comments lead to scores of people protesting on the streets demanding his arrest. The Telangana unit of the BJP also disassociated itself from his statements.

He was granted bail in February by the Telangana High Court after spending 76 days in prison.