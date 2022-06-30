Maha political crisis: No discussions with BJP on ministerial posts so far, says Shinde

Goa: Clearing the air around the distribution of portfolio with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that there has been no discussion with the latter, however, adding that the talks will happen soon.

The leader also asked not to believe the ministerial lists and the rumours surrounding them.

“There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don’t believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it,” Shinde tweeted.

भाजपसोबत कोणती आणि किती मंत्रीपदे याबाबत अद्याप कोणतीही चर्चा झालेली नाही, लवकरच होईल. तोपर्यंत कृपया मंत्रिपदाच्या याद्या आणि याबाबत पसरलेल्या अफवा यावर विश्वास ठेवू नका. — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 30, 2022

Shinde further said that the party’s focus is to follow the idea of Hindutva as per Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

“Venerable Hindu Heart Emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s idea of Hindutva, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings, overall development of Maharashtra and development works in the constituency of MLAs is our focus,” Shinde tweeted.

