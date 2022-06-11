Maha: Protests against ‘derogatory’ social media post on Prophet in Nashik

Nashik: A large number of Muslims staged a protest in front of a police station in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Saturday demanding action against a netizen for allegedly posting derogatory material about Prophet Mohammad.

The protest was held in front of the Bhadrakali police station hours after the post was put up on a social media account from an Instagram account.

As the post became viral, hundreds of people from the Muslim community hailing from Old Nashik, Vadalagaon and other areas gathered in front of the police station and raised slogans demanding action against the person responsible for the act.

Senior police officers, including commissioner of police Jayant Naiknavare, rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters.

A case was registered under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cyber police station.