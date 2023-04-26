Maha: Too early to talk about alliance with BRS, says AIMIM leader Jaleel

Jaleel was speaking after the BRS, led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, held its third rally in Maharashtra in Aurangabad on Monday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th April 2023 9:19 pm IST
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel
Aurangabad: Amid attempts by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to expand its footprint in Maharashtra, AIMIM Lok Sabha member Imtiaz Jaleel said they are keeping a close watch on the BRS but it is too early to talk about an alliance with them.

“It is too early to say anything about an alliance. One public meeting does not indicate how powerful they are. Let them work and show some results at the ground level. We have to see what response they get in Maharashtra. This question should be asked after a few months,” he said.

