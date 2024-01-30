Maha Vikas Aghadi inducts Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA ahead of LS polls

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th January 2024 6:49 pm IST
Maha Vikas Aghadi inducts Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA ahead of LS polls
VBA president Prakash Ambedkar.

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday announced the induction of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in its fold ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy,” Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole posted on X.

The VBA led by Dalit leader Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, has pockets of influence in some districts, including the Vidarbha region.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th January 2024 6:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button