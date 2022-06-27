Maha woman gives birth on TSRTC bus; baby gets lifetime pass

Hyderabad: A woman from Maharashtra gave birth to a baby boy while travelling on a Telangana Road Transport Corporation(TSRTC) bus in Utnur district of Maharashtra.

The woman delivered the baby when the bus reached Mankapur village in Gudihathnoor mandal. The bus driver, M Anjanna, and conductor Ch Gabbar Singh along with other woman passengers shifted the mother and the child to a nearby hospital.

The mother was then visited by District Magistrate Vijay Kumar and DVM Madhusudhan to enquire about her health, reported The New Indian Express. As per the TSRTC rules, the newborn boy is gifted a lifetime of free travel on TSRTC buses.

In April, this year another baby born on a TSRTC bus travelling between Jadcherla and Mahabubnagar was allowed life-time free travel opportunity.