Mahabubnagar police hold safety drive for jewellers amid rise in gold shop crimes

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar District Superintendent of Police D Janaki, on Wednesday, May 6, chaired a security awareness programme for gold shop owners and jewellers at the Virat Vishwakarma Cooperative Society office in the town.

The initiative comes just days after an armed gang stormed the PMJ Jewellery showroom in Karimnagar on May 3, firing shots and decamping with gold ornaments in a brazen daylight heist that sent shockwaves across Telangana.

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The event was organised jointly with the Bullion Market and Jewellers Association in the backdrop of a surge in crimes targeting jewellery establishments across Telangana.

CCTV, alarms, and active patrolling

Addressing traders, the SP called for the installation of high-quality CCTV and night-vision cameras at all shops, with round-the-clock recording and clear coverage of entry and exit points. She advised traders to preserve footage for a stipulated period and to complement surveillance with alarm systems, secure lockers, mobile alert systems and electronic access control.

The SP also announced that district police officers have been directed to intensify patrolling in jewellery market areas and run continuous mobile patrol parties. Traders were urged to alert police immediately on noticing any suspicious person or activity.

Cyber fraud and road safety

The SP warned of growing threats from digital arrest fraud, fake travel booking scams and money laundering through phishing calls. She advised traders and residents not to click on unknown links, respond to suspicious calls, or share banking details with anyone. She also urged motorists to wear helmets and seat belts, calling road safety “every citizen’s responsibility.”