Mahabubnagar to emerge as South Telangana medical hub: Health min

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha says the initiative will improve access to advanced healthcare for people across South Telangana.

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Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha in a review meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is taking steps to develop Mahabubnagar into a major medical hub for South Telangana, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said on Saturday, June 13, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare across the region.

In a statement, the minister said the initiative is aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that people in South Telangana have access to advanced medical services closer to their homes.

Health dept’s performance reviewed

Reviewing the performance of the Health Department under the Praja Palana–Pragati 99-day programme, Rajanarasimha lauded the efforts of senior officials, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and grassroots health workers.

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He said the department’s initiatives had received a positive response from the public and played a key role in advancing the government’s welfare agenda.

The minister noted that nearly 15,000 posts have been filled in the Health Department over the past two and a half years, significantly boosting the state’s healthcare workforce and service delivery capacity.

Awareness programmes

He also highlighted that more than 20 major awareness programmes had been conducted on issues including healthy lifestyles, disease prevention, maternal and child health, mental health, food safety, HIV control and cancer awareness.

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Reiterating that providing quality healthcare to the poor remains a key objective of the government, Rajanarasimha said the Health Department would continue to focus on improving infrastructure, expanding medical services and creating greater public awareness on health-related issues.

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