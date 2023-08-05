Maharashtra: Amit Shah reaches Pune, to attend party meet tomorrow

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 9:44 pm IST
Amit shah in Pune
Amit shah in Pune

Pune: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived in Pune for a visit to the state’s cultural and academic capital, here on Saturday.

BookMyMBBS

He was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and other officials and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders this evening.

Also Read
Shah says accept Hindi with goodwill; TN rejects hegemony, retorts Stalin

On Sunday, he is scheduled to inaugurate the web-portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, at the Ramakrishna Multipurpose Hall in the city.

MS Education Academy

Later, he is likely to attend a party meeting where senior leaders will brief him on the preparations for the upcoming parliament elections.

In Maharashtra, the BJP has set a target — ‘Mission 45’ — to bag 45 of the state’s 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and others would meet and discuss the strategies for the polls.

The Pune Police have made strong security and traffic arrangements for Shah’s trip — coming just four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a trip on August 1 to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 9:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button