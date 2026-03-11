Maharashtra assembly: Congress claims ‘severe’ shortage of cooking gas

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday, March 11, claimed in the legislative assembly that there was a shortage of domestic LPG in Maharashtra, demanding that the government clarify the situation and inform the House about the steps being taken to address it.

Raising the matter, Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that a “severe” shortage of cooking gas amid the widening conflict in West Asia has created fear and anxiety among households across the state.

While the government talks about development, common people are worried about how they will cook food at home due to gas shortage, he said. Several eateries have remained shut due to a disruption in gas supply, he said.

Referring to the ongoing session, he said the legislature canteen was closed even as the House functioned till around 1 am on Wednesday, and many hotels outside the premises at Nariman Point in south Mumbai were also shut due to the alleged shortage.

He claimed that nearly 30 per cent of hotels in Mumbai and Nagpur have been closed because of the gas shortage, affecting economic activity.

The Congress leader also warned that the shortage could lead to black marketing. He claimed that a truck carrying LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders worth about Rs 18 lakh, belonging to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, was stolen recently, which he termed a serious law-and-order concern.

Wadettiwar further said protests have begun in parts of the state, including Kolhapur and the Vidarbha region, against the gas shortage and that women are particularly worried about the situation.

Since LPG supply is related to the Centre, the state government should inform the House about the current stock and measures being taken to ensure smooth supply, he demanded.

Responding to the issue, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that although the matter pertains to the Centre, the state government will take appropriate steps in the interest of the people.

The US and Israel‘s attack on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit through which India got 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from countries like Saudi Arabia. As alternate sources are being scouted, the limited supplies available meant the government prioritising supplies to the domestic sector, and in the process, the commercial establishments have suffered.