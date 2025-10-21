Maharashtra: Bajrang Dal workers storm meat shop accusing ‘beef’ sale

A local meat shop in Maharashtra’s Akola city was allegedly raided by Bajrang Dal members on Friday, October 17, immediately creating a tense environment in the Baizpur area.

Witnesses claimed that Bajrang Dal members stormed the shop and accused the shopkeeper of selling beef. The situation escalated when local Muslims confronted the group, accusing them of acting outside the law.

As both groups began shouting slogans and throwing stones, the police were called in to bring the situation under control.

However, police denied any major violence. “There was no physical clash,” police inspector Rajesh Patil was quoted by Clarion India.

“A small crowd gathered, and some slogans were shouted. The situation was quickly brought under control,” he said.

BJP leaders came to the defense of the Bajrang Dal members as minor protests broke out in front of the police station. One leader told reporters the Hindutva group had acted “in the interest of protecting cows.”

By evening, police reinforcements were deployed around key areas, including the City Kotwali Police Station and Baizpur locality. “We have increased patrolling and stationed officers in sensitive zones,” said a senior police officer. “The situation is under control.”

In response to some individuals being detained, Muslim youth assembled near and raised slogans calling for peace.

Visible tension gripped the city throughout the evening, according to residents. As a precaution, shops in Muslim-majority areas even reportedly closed early. Some accused the groups of finding minor reasons to create chaos in the region.

By late night, police announced that peace had been restored, though an uneasy calm persisted. Extra forces were stationed in sensitive areas, and movement is being closely monitored. Despite police promises of a full investigation and swift action against anyone disturbing the peace, fear still grips area residents.