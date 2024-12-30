Maharashtra: BJP leader Nitish Rane calls Kerala ‘mini Pakistan’

In a controversial statement, Maharashtra’s newly elected minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has fuelled tensions by calling the coastal state of Kerala a “Mini Pakistan” during a speech in Pune on Sunday, December 29.

Rane infamous for making provocative statements, alleged that “terrorists” voted for two Congress parliamentarians, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state. He asserted their political victory was possible through “terrorist voters”.

“You know how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won assembly elections because terrorists in the state voted for them to become Members of Parliament (MP)”, he said.

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane,says,"Kerala is a mini Pakistan, which is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister win elections there. Terrorists vote for them to become Members of Parliament.#Kerala#Maharashtra@RahulGandhi @INCMaharashtra @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Cybw5OqH7V — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) December 30, 2024

Following a backlash, Nitesh Rane on Monday attempted to soften his statement by claiming that “Kerala is an inter part of India”. He strategically shifted his rhetoric to focus on demographic concerns asserting, “Kerala is very much a part of our country. The decreasing population of Hindus is something that everyone should worry about. Religious conversion of Hindus into Christians and Muslims is becoming an everyday thing there. ‘Love Jihad’ cases are also increasing there. I was comparing the situation with the way Hindus are treated in Pakistan,” he said while speaking to ANI.

He added, “If a similar situation arises in Kerala, then we have to think about it. We want our Hindu Rashtra to remain a Hindu Rashtra, and Hindus should be protected in every way…I was just stating the facts so that everyone knows what the situation is. Whatever I said is based on facts…Let the Opposition, Congress prove me wrong.”

#WATCH | Pune | Over his statement on Kerala, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "Kerala is very much a part of our country. The decreasing population of Hindus is something that everyone should worry about. Religious conversion of Hindus into Christians and Muslims is… pic.twitter.com/sqebhVeqs1 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

A pattern of hate speech by Rane

However, this is not the first time Rane has been involved in controversy. Earlier in September, he faced multiple FIRs across Maharashtra for inflammatory speeches against the Muslim community.

In Ahmednagar, he threatened to enter mosques and “hunt down” those who criticized a Hindu religious seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj. The seer had who made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad that led to widespread communal unrest.

In Sangli city, Rane made provocative remarks saying Hindus would “show their strength” if police were sent on leave for a day.

“Give the police a day off, and Hindus will show their strength… next time you come across a case of love jihad, find the person and break his bones. Call me, as it is my responsibility to ensure that nothing will happen to you,” Rane said.

The Nagpur police then registered a case against Rane under sections 196, 299, 302, 352, and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for making inflammatory statements that could potentially incite communal tensions.

Subsequently, Beed district police also booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 302 (hurting religious sentiments), 351-2 (criminal intimidation) and 353-2 (statements conducing to public mischief) after more than 300 Muslim community members protested outside the police station demanding action.

His provocative speeches sparked outrage among the opposition parties with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel complaining that the BJP is purposefully inciting communal violence before the polls.