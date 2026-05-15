Maharashtra cuts VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 7 pc from 18 pc for six months

The decision was notified by the state Finance Department on May 14 under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act 2002.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th May 2026 8:08 pm IST
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 7 per cent from 18 per cent for a period of six months beginning May 15, an official said.

The decision was notified by the state Finance Department on May 14 under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act 2002.

“The concession will remain in force from May 15 to November 14, after which the previous rate would apply unless extended or modified by the government. The amendment substitutes the existing 18 per cent tax rate with 7 per cent in Entry 6 of Schedule B appended to the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act 2002,” an official notification informed.

Subhan Bakery

The reduction in VAT is expected to lower fuel costs for airlines and could help improve air connectivity and competitiveness of airports in the state, the official added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th May 2026 8:08 pm IST

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