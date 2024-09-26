Maharashtra: Defamation case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

The complainant alleged Raut made baseless and defamatory allegations against her and her husband.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th September 2024 2:33 pm IST
CM Shinde issues notice to Sanjay Raut over defamatory article
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday, September 26, sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to 15 days simple imprisonment in a defamation complaint filed against him by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya.

The metropolitan magistrate (Sewree court) convicted the Rajya Sabha member under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation) and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Medha Somaiya, in her complaint, alleged Raut made baseless and defamatory allegations against her and her husband.

She said Raut had accused them of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

“The statements made by the accused to the media are per se defamatory. The statements have been made to malign my character in the eyes of the general public,” the complaint stated.

